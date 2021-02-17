F.C. Chamber of Commerce Hosting Networking Luncheon

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Networking Luncheon with a presentation by Anna Tarter on Instagram.

The presentation will include Instagram basics, Instagram as a promotional tool for businesses, and a Live Local Instagram campaign to encourage Falls Church youth to support the local business community.

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce promotes local business interests to foster economic prosperity and civic well-being in the greater Falls Church area.

For more information, visit the calendar at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s website.