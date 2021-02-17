ROCK STAR Realty Group Expands, Adds New Agents

Tori McKinney and Rob Denza, ROCK STAR Realty Group, KW Metro Center, have expanded their group and added realtors Chris Madison, Linda Chandler, Pat Giannelli, and Terri Tornell as their newest ROCK STARS.

ROCK STAR Realty Group is a top producing, award winning residential real estate company.

The group was founded by McKinney who is a former music producer, a 10-year Falls Church Housing Commissioner, a 20-year public school volunteer, a 15 year Falls Church Chamber of Commerce supporter, a member of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation Board of Directors, and the Executive Producer of the Tinner Hill Music Festival.

For more information, visit their website.