Falls Church Calendar: February 18 – 24, 2021

Local, virtual, theater and live music calendar events in and around the City of Falls Church for the week of February 18 – 24, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

R.I.P. — Remove Invasive Plants. Want to restore habitat and increase native species diversity in Arlington? Work parties are held every month and are making a difference with the return of ferns, wildflowers and the animals that depend on them to areas once covered in destructive invasive plants. Adults, teens and families ages 8 and up. For information, call 703-228-6535. Registration not required. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 4 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Middle School Book Club (online). This meeting’s book is “Tangerine” by Edward Bloor. Book club for grades 6-8. This discussion is hosted by Mary Riley Styles Public Library and will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Laura Miller at lmiller@fallschurchva.gov. 4 – 5 p.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Kanopy Film Discussion Group (online). Interested participants can watch the movie and then join the group to chat about it. This month’s movie is “Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles” (2019), which is the first in-depth documentary film that chronicles the story of “Fiddler On The Roof,” exploring the unexpected richness of its themes as well as its long reach across time and cultures. Hosted by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Email Pete Sullivan (psullivan@fallschurchva.gov) for a Zoom invitation or more info. 8 – 9 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

“Passport to the World of Music” Live Streaming Series. Creative Cauldron returns with two performances this weekend as a part of its virtual “Passport to the World of Music’’ series. On Friday, Feb. 19, three of Washington, D.C.’s jazz guitar greats in Jan Knutson, Steve Abshire and Steve Herberman will perform together as they tackle swing, jazz and blues like you’ve never heard before. And on Saturday, Feb. 20, Sally Imbriano presents George White’s “Scandals,” a cabaret in homage of her Australian roots and the stories of the Lost Generation with Refiye Tappan (piano) and Dakota Kaylor (percussion) joining in. All Tickets are $15; both concerts will be live-streamed 7:30 p.m. on their respective show dates. Visit creativecauldron.org for tickets and information.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18

David Thong (from Back to the ‘90s) plays hits from every decade. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Mars Rodeo Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

A Song & A Slice: Josh Allen Band (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Shartel & Hume Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jameson Green. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Squid Inc. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Elevado EP Release Show (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sol Roots Band with Mike Tash. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Troll Tribe. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Stealin’ the Deal. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jesters to the Left. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Lady Limbo. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Rusty’s Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.