The Kensington Falls Church and HFC Present CareCon on Feb. 19

The Kensington Falls Church and HFC are presenting CareCon on Friday, Feb. 19 from 3 – 5 p.m.

The free virtual event is designed specifically for Alzheimer’s and dementia family caregivers to empower them with support, knowledge and community.

Attendees will be able to connect with other Alzheimer’s and dementia family caregivers, learn from some of the nation’s leading care experts as well as from Leeza Gibbons, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Sean Hayes, Ashley Williams, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

HFC, Hilarity for Charity, is a nonprofit, led by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, whose mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer’s advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education.

For more information, visit the The Kensington’s events page.