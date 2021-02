The Youth of The Falls Church Episcopal (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church) are running the no-contact food drive on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. – noon.

The church requests that donors put donations in disposable bags in their trunks, pull into the upper parking lot, pop the trunk, and then a volunteer will unload them from there.

Anyone can come and donate food. Expired and non-perishable goods cannot be accepted.