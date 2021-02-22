Falls Church Students Named National Merit Finalists

James Trombo

Three students who live in Falls Church have all been selected as National Merit Finalists. Two are students at the City of Falls Church’s unnamed high school — Katherine Donovan and James Trombo. Both were recognized as semifinalists in September. The third is Matthew Sperry, a student at the Stanford University Online High School.

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, Semifinalists must advance to Finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and requirements, including the school’s curriculum, the high school official’s written recommendation, information about the student’s activities and leadership, and the Finalist’s own essay. See the National Merit Scholarship site here for details on the program that follows out of PSAT testing. Scholarship winners will be announced between April and July.