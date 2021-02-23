Crime Report: Fraud Reports Peppered Throughout F.C.

Multiple reports of fraud from all around the City of Falls Church are in this week’s Crime Report.

Fraud, 300 blk N Washington St,, February 9, 2:44 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Graffiti, 200 blk Grove Ave, February 9, 8:36 PM, graffiti was observed.

Destruction of Property, Drunk in Public, Unlawful Entry, 400 blk James Ct,

February 9, 10:25 PM, a male, 28, of Alexandria VA, was arrested for Destruction of Property, DIP and Unlawful Entry.

Damage to Property, 400 blk N Washington St (Parking Garage), February 10, between 1 and 2:35 PM, unknown suspect smashed the front passenger window of an unoccupied car.

Larceny from Vehicle, 400 blk N Washington St (Parking Garage), between 10:30 AM, February 9 and and 6 PM, February 10, unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger side window of an unoccupied vehicle and removed items of value.

Larceny from Vehicle, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, February 10, between 6 and 7:15 PM, unknown suspect smashed the driver’s side rear window and removed items of value.

Fraud, 200 blk N Maple Ave, February 11, 11:20 AM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Fraud, 300 blk Gundry Dr, February 11, 1:33 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.