F.C. Pharmacy Now Offering Free Insulin to Uninsured

NOVA ScriptsCentral (NSC), Northern Virginia’s largest charitable nonprofit pharmacy located at 6400 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, announced in January that it is initiating a Diabetes Access Pilot program designed specifically to assist those in the Northern Virginia area living with Diabetes who need access to insulin.

As a long time provider of quality integrated pharmaceutical care and medication access to the low income uninsured children and adults of Northern Virginia, NSC is continuing to expand its reach. Through this pilot initiative NOVA ScriptsCentral will provide insulin for free to uninsured patients being treated at one of its 16 safety net partner clinics in Northern Virginia.

These patients will also have access to affordable diabetic testing supplies.

The average Retail Price for 30-Day Supply of all insulins is $476 however, in April of 2020 Governor Northam signed House Bill 66 (HB 66) which prohibits Virginia insurers from setting a patient’s cost-sharing payment for insulin above $50 a month — including deductibles and copays. This legislation went into effect Jan. 1.

“Our Diabetes Access Pilot is focused on reducing the cost burden that uninsured diabetic patients face when trying to access insulin. This pilot highlights our ongoing vision of improving the health of the community by eliminating barriers to care faced by the uninsured patients living in our region.” said Donney John, PharmD and executive director for all of NOVA ScriptsCentral’s locations.