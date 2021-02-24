Walt Bartman Headlines McLean Art Society Meeting

Walt Bartman, the founder and director of Yellow Barn Studio and Gallery who has won numerous awards for painting and teaching, will be giving a demonstration on color utilization at the McLean Art Society’s meeting on Friday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – noon.

Bartman emphasizes personal interpretation in rendering landscapes, still life and figure painting. He received his M.F.A. from American University and studied in Belgium and Holland on a Fulbright Fellowship. The meeting will be available on Zoom to be followed by the presentation. Guests are welcome, and if they would like to be included, they should contact M.A.S. President Ray Goodrow at raymgoodrow@aol.com.