Falls Church Calendar: February 25 – March 3, 2021

Local, virtual, theater and live music events in and around the City of Falls Church from February 25 – March 3, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

MONDAY, MARCH 1

Amazing Ants. Where exactly are ants marching to and why are they marching so much? Interested participants can join a naturalist as the group explores the amazing world of ants and learn about how everything is done for the hive rather than the queen. For ages 5 to 10. Register children and adults. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 – 11:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Fabulous Frogs. Participants will learn about all the different kinds of frogs that hop around Northern Virginia. For ages 3 – 5 years. Preschool programs are offered throughout the year at both Gulf Branch and Long Branch Nature Centers. The theme for preschool programs is repeated during the month, so participants should register for only one session at each nature center per month. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 – 11:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Affordable Housing in the Little City (online). The League of Women Voters will be hosting a seminar on the past, present and future of affordable housing in the City of Falls Church. The Zoom link is posted on the website of the Falls Church League of Women Voters at my.lwv.org/virginia/falls-church. 4 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 1

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Town Hall: West Falls Church Project Updates. Interested attendees can join City of Falls Church staff and representatives from Falls Church Gateway Partners to learn more about how the West End project is progrssing. There will be a question and answer opportunity. For more information, visit the project’s website at fallschurchva.gov/1599/West-Falls-Church-Project. Noon – 1:30 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26

“Passport to the World of Music” Live Streaming Series. Creative Cauldron returns with two performances this weekend as a part of its virtual “Passport to the World of Music’’ series. On Friday, Feb. 26, Yasmin Williams is an acoustic finger-style guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing that produces refreshing sound. And on Saturday, Feb. 27, guests can enjoy the vocal stylings of Carl L. Williams as he explores the realms of Big Band, Musical Theatre and pop music. All Tickets are $15; both concerts will be live-streamed 7:30 p.m. on their respective show dates. Visit creativecauldron.org for tickets and information.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Ken Francis Wenzel. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Rahmein’s Picks: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Brook Yoder Trio. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Lyon Kings. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Arctic Sky. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Flashback to The 80’s with DJ D. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Josh Allen Band Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Mary Shaver & Mike Tash. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

TC Carter Band Live. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

The Rockits. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Griffin House — Late Show. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Groovequest Live and In Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.