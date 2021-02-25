Quinn’s Auction Galleries Hosting Virtual Wine Auction

Quinn’s Auction Galleries is hosting a virtual Wine Auction featuring a variety of wines from around the globe that will end Friday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and a Bourbon and Whiskey Auction that will close Monday, March 1 at noon.

Previews, by appointment only, and domestic and international shipping will be available for the wine auction only.

There is no preview for the bourbon auction and items are available for local pick-up only.

For more information about these or other auctions, visit Quinn’s Auction Galleries website.