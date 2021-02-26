Galleria Florist Moving to W. Broad Street on March 1.

Galleria Florist is moving to 248 W. Broad Street in Falls Church on March 1.

Galleria will continue to provide online and delivery service but will not open in the new space for walk-in business until April 1.

The independent florist shop, known for its artistic flair, offers fresh cut flowers, original arrangements, potted plants, and original home décor items.

Galleria Florist is owned and operated by Alisa Rabinovich who purchased the flower shop in 2015 from Carol Beales who founded it in 1991.

For more information, visit Galleria Florist’s website.