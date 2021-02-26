Rep. Connolly Assails Saudi Ordering of Khashoggi Murder

Northern Virginia U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and a senior member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the following statement after President Biden released Friday’s report on the murder of Connolly’s constituent, Jamal Khashoggi:

“This report lays the blame for the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, my constituent, directly at the feet of the Crown Prince. Saudi Arabia must be held accountable, and that demands a careful and complete re-evaluation of the US relationship with the Kingdom. It is a dark stain on the Trump administration that they were willing to keep this report from the American people in order to protect its relationships with the Crown Prince over and above basic American values and Jamal’s life itself.”

Connolly is the author of the Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act, legislation to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.