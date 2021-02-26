Virtual Affordable Housing Forum On Sunday

The League of Women Voters-Falls Church and Citizens for a Better City are co-sponsoring a series of public forums to discuss the state of affordable housing in the city called “Affordable Housing Falls Church: Problems & Prospects.”

The first of three forums will be held this Sunday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. A public Zoom link will be posted on the LWV-Falls Church website.

A panel of four longtime Falls Church leaders will be speaking at the forum: Former Mayor H. Alan Brangman, Former Mayor Brian O’Connor, Former Falls Church Housing Corporation leader Katharine Emmons and developer Robert Young, president of The Young Group and chair of the City’s Economic Development Authority.

The panelists will discuss the efforts that have been made over the last 40 years to address the availability of affordable housing in Falls Church. The other two forums will focus on current developments and possible options for the future. The dates of those discussions will be released at a later time.