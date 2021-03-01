F.C. School Board Member Shawna Russell Resigns

At last week’s virtual Falls Church School Board work session, the meeting opened with an announcement by Board member Shawna Russell that she is resigning her seat at the end of this month.

Other members expressed their regrets at the loss of her contributions, with Phil Reitinger noting how “the last year has been a tough one for students, teachers and people in the community.” He hailed her service for a period as vice chair of the board.

She becomes the second board member to resign in the last two months, following the departure of Lawrence Webb. Tuesday’s meeting marked the first for Webb’s Board-appointed temporary replacement, Sonia Ruiz-Bolanos.