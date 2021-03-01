News-Press Celebrates 30th Anniversary By Supporting Chamber Members

The Falls Church News-Press, a long-time supporter of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, is celebrating its 30th Anniversary by supporting Falls Church Chamber members as they struggle to stay in business during the pandemic.

The News-Press will donate one free one-eighth page advertisement to new and renewing Chamber members through 2021.

The Falls Church News-Press was founded by Nicholas F. Benton with support by the Chamber to provide a vehicle for local businesses to advertise to the Falls Church community.

The paper has been printed and distributed to every household in the 22046 area code and to local businesses every week since it was established in 1991.

For more information about the paper or chamber, visit the News-Press’s website or the Chambers website.

For information about the new Chamber member benefit, email Sally@FallsChurchChamber.org.