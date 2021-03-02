Crime Report: Burglaries Along Broad & Washington Street

Three businesses were broken into on both W. Broad Street and S. Washington Street in this week’s Crime Report.

Commercial Burglary, 400 blk W Broad St and 400 blk of S Washington St, February 16, sometime overnight unknown suspects gained access to three businesses by smashing glass doors and removed items of value. Investigation is ongoing.

Fraud-Credit Card, 400 blk Midvale St, February 19, 10:28 AM, an incident of credit card fraud was reported.

Fraud, Identity Theft, 600 blk Hillwood Ave, February 19, 1:35 PM, an incident of Identity theft was reported.