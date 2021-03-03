Girl Scout Troops Deliver Cookies to ‘Hometown Heroes’

(Photo: Courtesy Jess Owens)

Two weeks ago, troops #2259 and #50066 joined forces to deliver cookies and $800 that they raised for their “Hometown Heroes,” the Children’s Hospital at Fairfax Inova.

The money was raised in honor of Millie Owens, in troop 2259, who was a patient in January 2020. Millie’s surgeon, Dr. Leon Moores, and her oncologist, Dr. Varela, joined the girls to give out socially-distanced hugs and to receive the cookies.

Millie is thriving, fully healed and grateful for her troop and their leaders who support her during good times and hard times.