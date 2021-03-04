Body Dynamics Inc. Offering Free Lunch & Learn Webinar

Body Dynamics Inc. is offering a free Lunch and Learn virtual webinar, Identifying and Managing Emotions, featuring Emily Lawyer on Friday, March 5 from noon – 1 p.m.

This session will help heightened emotions many are feeling due to worry about the pandemic, sadness over being apart from family, anger about a job loss, and disappointment in relationships and teach attendees how to pause, reflect, and identify the emotions and learn ways to better manage them.

Visit Body Dynamics’ website for more information.