Falls Church Calendar: March 4 – 10

Local, virtual, theater and live music events taking place in and around the City of Falls Church for the week of March 4 – 10.

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

Creek Hike. Participants can join this hike led by an Arlington Parks naturalist as the group explores one of the many creeks to see the diverse types of things living in them and why creeks are so important to the ecosystem. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 – 11:45 a.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

Nature Storytime. Interested attendees can come and listen to one of the park’s naturalists read the story, and may even get a chance to meet a live animal, too. For ages 2 – 10. Registration required for children only, but caretakers must attend. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Bruce Holsinger: “The Gifted School.” Interested participants can join Mary Riley Styles Public Library staff on Zoom for a chat with acclaimed author Bruce Holsinger about his novel, “The Gifted School,” a Book of the Month Club main selection, and one of NPR’s Best Books of 2019. “The Gifted School” is a compulsively readable novel about a previously happy group of friends and parents that is nearly destroyed by their own competitiveness when an exclusive school for gifted children opens in the community. Since 2005 Bruce Holsinger has taught in the Department of English at the University of Virginia. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Vanity Fair and many other publications. Email Pete Sullivan at psullivan@fallschurchva.gov. 7 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 8

Summer Camp Registration Begins. Summer Camp registration opens for City of Falls Church residents on March 8, then opens to everyone else on March 15. To register for camps, visit fallschurchva.gov/register. 8 a.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

“Passport to the World of Music” Live Streaming Series. Creative Cauldron returns with two performances this weekend as a part of its virtual “Passport to the World of Music’’ series. On Friday, March 5, award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and ethno-musicologist Jake Blount will perform. And on Saturday, March 6, Susan Derry and pianist Howard Breitbart are back at the Cauldron for another joyful evening of moving, hilarious stories and gorgeous music. All Tickets are $15; both concerts will be live-streamed 7:30 p.m. on their respective show dates. Visit creativecauldron.org for tickets and information.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

David Thong of Back from the ‘90s plays hits from every decade. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Tim Harmon Solo Show. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Honky Tonk Casanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Josh Allen Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Rockits. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Martin Sexton. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Kreek Water Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Christian Lopez — Late Show (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 9 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Cramer & Ivy. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Six Pack Rodeo. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Nothing Defined. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Kendall Street Company — Late Show (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jamison Greene Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.