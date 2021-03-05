F.C. Synagogue Offering Bagel Bags for Pre-Order

Women of Temple Rodef Shalom have come up with a solution to bring their bagels to patrons safely. Those interested can order their Bagel Brunch for two for just $25, and help the synagogue continue to support the Temple Rodef Shalom. A Bagel Brunch bag will include two bagels, lox, cream cheese and two desserts.

Bagel Brunch Bags are available only through pre-paid orders received by March 7. Contactless, curbside pick-up will be Sunday, March 21 from 9:30 a.m. – noon. This activity has been approved by the Temple’s Covid-19 Task Force.

Be aware: if the Temple hasn’t received a sufficient number of orders before March 7, it will have to cancel this fundraiser. Go here to order one or multiple boxes. Participants will be contacted by email later to make payment if/when we make our minimum number of orders.

One dollar from each purchase goes to Mazon-A Jewish Response to Hunger.

For more information about the Bagel Brunch fundraiser, contact Su Hale at bobsu147@aol.com or at 703-560-7712.