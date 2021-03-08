Clare & Don’s Beach Shack Reopening March 11

Clare & Don’s Beach Shack will reopen its big tent and patio for outdoor dining starting on Thursday, March 11 at 5 p.m.

Initially, hours will be Thursdays from 5 – 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The independent business owned and operated by the brother-sister team of Rebecca Tax and David Tax closed its on-site dining in early winter to protect its customers and staff.

For more information about the patio, the specialty take out items such as Meatless Monday Meals, Take and Bake Boxes, and Sunday Beach Boxes, or how to support their efforts to feed frontline hospital workers, visit the restaurant’s website.