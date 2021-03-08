Shields Presents FC’s Proposed FY22 Budget With 1 Cent Tax Cut

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields will present his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022) Monday night and while it provides to modest salary increases, it includes a one-cent cut in the real estate tax rate from $1.335 to $1.325 per $100 in assessed real estate valuation, the News-Press has learned.

The news broke this morning with Shields’ briefing to department heads.

More will be reported when the full budget presentation is brought to the City Council tonight.