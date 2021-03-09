Code Ninjas F.C. Hosting Esports Youth Tryouts in March

Code Ninjas Falls Church is hosting XP League competitive tryouts on Fridays and Saturdays through March.

XP League is Virginia’s first youth esports league for elementary and middle school players.

XP League teams are led by PCA double goal certified coaches who teach players game skills as well as life skills such as sportsmanship and teamwork.

Weekly matches are live streamed. Code Ninjas offers a variety of daytime and evening coding programs and camps is located at 475 S. Maple Avenue.

For more information or to sign up for an audition, visit Code Ninjas website.