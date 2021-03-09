Crime Report: 2 Separate DUI Incidents

A man and a woman were pulled over for driving under influence in separate incidents in this week’s Crime Report.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk W Annandale Road, February 23, 1:10 AM, a female, 25, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Trespass, 100 blk E Fairfax Street, February 23, 7:17 PM, a male, 28, of Washington DC, was issued a summons for trespassing after being forbidden.

Larceny from building, 400 blk S Maple Ave, between February 1 and 24, unknown suspect stole a secured bicycle that was stored inside an unsecured storage area.

Trespass, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, February 25, 09:46 AM, a male, 20, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for trespassing after being forbidden.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk N Washington Street, February 25, 12:47 PM, a male, 31, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Destruction of Property, 400 blk S Maple Ave, between 8:00 PM, February 24 and 8:00 AM, February 25, unknown suspect “keyed” a vehicle parked in a garage.

Auto Theft, 400 blk W Broad St, between 3:00 PM February 25 and 9:00 AM February 26,, unknown suspect(s) stole a parked vehicle which was unsecured and had keys inside it. This stolen vehicle was recovered in Maryland the following day.

Assault- 1100 blk W Broad St. February 27, 6:16 PM, a store employee was assaulted by a customer as the customer claimed of an unsatisfactory service.