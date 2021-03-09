DMV Connect Will be at American Legion on March 11

DMV Connect will be at the American Legion Post 130 Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Monday, March 15 from 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Appointments are strongly recommended although walk-ins may be accepted should timing allow.

Services provided by DMV Connect include vehicle registration renewals, new and replacement titles, driver’s license renewals, including Real IDs. Visit the DMV website to make an appointment.

American Legion Post 130 is located at 400 N. Oak Street in Falls Church. This program is offered through the Falls Church City Commissioner of the Revenue’s office but appointments are available to residents from any VA locality.