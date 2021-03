JAMES is one of Falls Church’s young professionals who’s having trouble staying motivated as the pandemic hits the one-year mark. “I finished up my Masters in engineering back in December and have been meaning to make a career switch, but the thought of landing my next job over Zoom kind of takes away some of the accomplishment for me. After three years of balancing work and school, you want that handshake at the end of it all.” (Photo: J. Michael Whalen/JMichaelWhalen.com)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn