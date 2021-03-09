Local Students Make Dean’s List at Their Colleges

The following residents were recognized for achieving outstanding grade-point-averages for their respective universities for the Fall 2020 semester. All students are from Falls Church, unless otherwise noted.

Biola University — Paul Riegert.

Coastal Carolina University — Cailey Dorman.

College of Charleston — Giuliana Tosi.

College of the Holy Cross — Alexandra Biggs.

Connecticut College — Miranda Ma and Zoe Dubelier (from McLean).

Dixie State University — Emily Puntso.

Georgia Institute of Technology — Dylan Kemelor.

Gettysburg College — Gabriella Gilpin.

Grove City College — Dana Ross.

Ohio University — Hershel Carrillo-Klein, Hayley Danesi and Sophia Chavez.

Miami University — Grant Brown and Megan Hayes.

Rochester Institute of Technology — Neil Johnston and Anusha Holavanahali.

Seton Hall University — Ayanna Armour.

Shenandoah University — Madison Shannon, Karina Starling and William Aranibar-Vargas.

Stonehill College — Ian Anderson and Lauren Shue.

Susquehanna University — Dalia Hamilton, Max Miller and Ubaidullah Samadi Abdul Razique.

University of Alabama — Madeline Schley.

University of Delaware — Mackenzie Cogar, James Fishman, Thomas Roche, Elizabeth Sterba and Stephanie Synnott.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities — Robert Axtell, Benjamin Ayanian (both from McLean), Brady Johnson and Rachel Lipetz.

University of Wisconsin-Madison — Claire Allen, (the following students are all from McLean) Nicole Berry, Lucy DuBois, Katherine Hoskins, Gwen Liston, Alison Sadler and Erin Schlegel.

Wheaton College — Joseph Thomas.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Nathaniel Bajakian, James Englander and Dylan Turetsky.

York College of Pennsylvania — Savannah Wilson.

Youngstown State University — Dai Hong.