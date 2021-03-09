Local Students Make Dean’s List at Their Colleges

The following residents were recognized for achieving outstanding grade-point-averages for their respective universities for the Fall 2020 semester. All students are from Falls Church, unless otherwise noted.
Biola University — Paul Riegert.
Coastal Carolina University — Cailey Dorman.
College of Charleston — Giuliana Tosi.
College of the Holy Cross — Alexandra Biggs.
Connecticut College — Miranda Ma and Zoe Dubelier (from McLean).
Dixie State University — Emily Puntso.
Georgia Institute of Technology — Dylan Kemelor.
Gettysburg College — Gabriella Gilpin.
Grove City College — Dana Ross.
Ohio University — Hershel Carrillo-Klein, Hayley Danesi and Sophia Chavez.
Miami University — Grant Brown and Megan Hayes.
Rochester Institute of Technology — Neil Johnston and Anusha Holavanahali.
Seton Hall University — Ayanna Armour.
Shenandoah University — Madison Shannon, Karina Starling and William Aranibar-Vargas.
Stonehill College — Ian Anderson and Lauren Shue.
Susquehanna University — Dalia Hamilton, Max Miller and Ubaidullah Samadi Abdul Razique.
University of Alabama — Madeline Schley.
University of Delaware — Mackenzie Cogar, James Fishman, Thomas Roche, Elizabeth Sterba and Stephanie Synnott.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities — Robert Axtell, Benjamin Ayanian (both from McLean), Brady Johnson and Rachel Lipetz.
University of Wisconsin-Madison — Claire Allen, (the following students are all from McLean) Nicole Berry, Lucy DuBois, Katherine Hoskins, Gwen Liston, Alison Sadler and Erin Schlegel.
Wheaton College — Joseph Thomas.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Nathaniel Bajakian, James Englander and Dylan Turetsky.
York College of Pennsylvania — Savannah Wilson.
Youngstown State University — Dai Hong.