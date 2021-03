(Photo: Courtesy FCCPS Photos/Carol Sly)

LOST IN ALL THE EXCITEMENT about kids returning to class last week was a big “Thank You” to the teachers, bus drivers, and especially, the custodial staffs that have done the work to make all of the Falls Church City’s schools a safe place to learn.

(Photo: Courtesy FCCPS Photos/Carol Sly)

Next time you see them around town, be sure to let them know you appreciate them!