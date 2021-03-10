Culmore Clinic Announces New Board of Directors

Culmore Clinic announced that Cynda Tipple, Philip Eliot, Jonathan Engler, Terry O’Hara Lavoie and Andrés Jimenez have been elected to serve on the clinic’s Board of Directors.

The Rev Andrew T.P. Merrow, Rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and President of the Culmore Clinic Board of Directors praised the selection of this group: “Each of these newly elected members of the Board brings specific gifts and deep commitment to ensuring that everyone in the Culmore community has access to high quality health care.”

Anne-Lise Quinn, Culmore Clinic’s Executive Director added, “I am delighted to be working with our new Board Directors and the rest of the Culmore Clinic Board as we build our capacity to reduce inequities and provide compassionate, high quality primary care to a community so disproportionately affected by the Covid pandemic.”

In addition to electing new directors, the Culmore Clinic Board established a Young Professionals Committee (YPC), a non-voting advisory committee of the Board whose mission it is to work with the Board of Directors to promote Culmore Clinic’s mission among students, recent graduates, and those early in their careers.

The YPC identifies opportunities to attract and appeal to a 18-30-year-old, diverse demographic and serves as a think tank for new and emerging trends in medicine, community health, communications, social media, and technology. More information coming soon about this committee.

To read more about the new board members, visit Culmore Clinic’s website.