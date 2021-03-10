Deadline for Environmental Scholarship is March 19

All environmentally conscious students are encouraged to apply for the Craig Tufts Scholarship, which is made available to those interested through the National Wildlife Federation. The scholarship accepts applications from young naturalists between the ages of 8 – 18.

It provides travel, room, board, and program fees for the recipient and an adult family member to attend the week-long Family Nature Summit, an outdoor educational family adventure camp.

This year’s Family Nature Summit takes place in the Adirondacks, on Lake George’s shores in New York State, from July 10 – 16.

More information and the application can be found by visiting this website.

Applications are due by Friday, March 19.