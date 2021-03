A free shredding event will take place on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. – noon at Classic Realty (7353 McWhorter Place, Annandale).

The shredder can handle staples, paper clips and spiral notebooks. It cannot handle 3-ring binders.

This event is being hosted by The Mike Korin Real Estate Team.

For questions or to RSVP please email Assistant@MikeKorin.com.