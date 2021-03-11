Falls Church Calendar: March 11 – 17

Local, virtual, theater and live music events in and around the City of Falls Church for the week of March 11 – 17, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington Street, Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit the Calendar item’s page at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Bird Walk for Beginners. Bird watching can be a family activity where children can learn the basics of binoculars, field guides, as well as the identification and how to find certain birds. Then the group will get some birding practice around the nature center by trying to spot the feathered residents. Loaner binoculars are available. Families ages 6 and up. Registration required children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 9 – 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

Fabulous Frogs. Participants will learn about all the different kinds of frogs that hop around Northern Virginia. For ages 3 – 5 years. The theme for preschool programs is repeated during the month, so participants should register for only one session at each nature center per month. Caretakers must register and stay with their child during the program. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 – 11:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

The Virginia People’s Debate: Lieutenant Governor Debate. Those who are interested can attend a debate for the Democratic Party’s Lieutenant Governor hopefuls. To watch, visit tinyurl.com/PeoplesDebateYouTube. Visit VirginiaPeoplesDebate.com for more information. 7p.m.

Town Hall #1: Proposed FY22 Budget and CIP. Interested residents can join representatives from the City of Falls Church’s government and public schools for a presentation and Q&A about the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and Capital Improvements Program. Email questions in advance to publicinfo@fallschurchva.gov. Check out the Calendar item online at fallschurchva.gov/calendar.aspx to access the Microsoft Teams link. Noon – 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 15

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

Wellness Program: Cardiovascular Risk (online). Has anyone ever wondered what their level of cardiac risk is? Most risks are easily measured and reversible. Awareness now will be protection later. Staff from Northern Virginia Holistic Primary Care (here in Falls Church) will dive into what a heart attack actually means, how people become at risk for one, and what are the greatest risk factors and how to assess for them. Those interested in attending this discussion hosted by Mary Riley Styles Public Library should contact Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov to request a Zoom invite to this program. 7 – 8 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

“Passport to the World of Music” Live Streaming Series. Creative Cauldron returns with two performances this weekend as a part of its virtual “Passport to the World of Music’’ series. On Friday, March 12, fiddle champion, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist Seán Heely will perform with the finest Celtic musicians in the region. And on Saturday, March 13, actor, singer and perennial villain-player Wyn Delano and master pianist (and wife) Leigh Delano will host an evening of diabolical fun as they take you through some of the most deliciously evil and cathartic songs in the Broadway cannon. All Tickets are $15; both concerts will be live-streamed 7:30 p.m. on their respective show dates. Visit creativecauldron.org for tickets and information.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

“Simply Sondheim.” Created specifically for Signature Theatre with special permission from Sondheim himself, this jam-packed revue features over 30 songs from the composer’s canon. The quintessential “Finishing the Hat,” “Another Hundred People,” “Losing My Mind” and “The Worst Pies in London” meet lesser known gems including “Country House,” “Saturday Night” and “Goodbye for Now” and are fused with new orchestrations by longtime Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick. Presented by Signature Theater via On Demand Streaming. $35. sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

Back to the 90s presents: “311 Day” with Evolution — A Tribute Band to 311. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Michelle Swan Solo Showcase. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Bad Influence Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The English Channel — America’s Premier British Invasion Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $25. 8 p.m. 703-549-7500.

A Song & A Slice: Bachelor Boys Band Presents Battle of The Decades — 80’s vs 90’s Hits (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

Shartel & Hume Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Fifth Beat. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Chris Timbers Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Eaglemania — The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

A Song & A Slice: Top 40 Reggae Jukebox feat. Bongo District (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Groovequest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Jacob Bennet Solo. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Will Gravatt & Steve Wolf Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

St. Patrickpalooza — The Free Flowing Musical Experience. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Rock Creek Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

DECADES Rewind Party — 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s w/ DJ D (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Josh Allen All-Star Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Nighthawks. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

Bobby Thompson solo — Live at the Still. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

All-Star Country Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bongo District. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Grateful Jams — Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice: Chris Timbers Band (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Barry White Experience. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.