Gift Bags Distributed to F.C. Firefighters

(Photo: Courtesy Julie Stirling)

Twenty-five “Thank you for what you do” gift bags full of snacks and skincare products from Avon were delivered to Falls Church’s Volunteer Fire Station by F.C. native Julie Stirling, an Avon representative, and were sponsored by Shelia Newman, the president of New Editions Consulting, Inc. in Falls Church.

Businesses can sponsor gift bags for essential workers, and can plug their business while they’re at it.

For more information, contact Stirling at ComeGetAvon@gmail.com or visit her store online.