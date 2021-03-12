F.C. Sports Round-Up: Mustang Football Stays Above .500, Volleyball Still Perfect

MASON JUNIOR Graham Felgar shakes off an arm tackle in the team’s 14-7 win over Skyline High School on Feb. 28 (Photo: Courtesy Tracy Roou)

Field Hockey

On March 2, the Mustang Field Hockey team won their first game of the season vs. Fauquier 3-2, with Eleanor Gieser’s score with less than a minute on the clock. The girls traveled to Bealeton yesterday for a game against Liberty HS. They will play at home again on Tuesday against Kettle Run.

And the Justice High School Field Hockey is now 3-0 heading in the early part of their regular season, following up on their 6-0 season opening win over Annandale High School with a close, 4-3 victory against Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology on March 3 during the Wolves’ senior night. On Monday, the team extended its win streak to four games after escaping with a 1-0 road win over Hayfield High School. Junior Maria Papas is the leading scorer with five goals, followed by River Rupert and Samantha Schrecker with two goals each.

Volleyball

Out fast with a strong start, the Mustang Volleyball team is now 3-0 on the season.

On Thursday, the Mustangs took down Brentsville High School in three sets. On Monday the girls defeated William Monroe High School by a 3-1 margin in the largely empty new gym.

Football

On Saturday, the Mustangs went 2-1 on the season with a 41-0 home-field win over Warren County Wildcats. The Mustangs pulled away early with a 55 yard touchdown run by Matt Teague, who later added two more touchdowns. Robert Silva scored another touchdown with a run, and two long passes from Evans Rice to Graham Felgar accounted for the rest of the Mustangs’ scores. Martin Craft went 5-6 on extra points.

Defensively, the Mustangs held strong with an overpowering effort led by Matt Teague on tackles. George Papadopoulos blocked a field goal attempt by Warren and Emmet Wood had a career first interception. The team has a bye next week and then travels to Central-Woodstock on March 19.

Notice for Game Attendance

Restrictions on fan capacity at indoor and outdoor events impact the Virginia High School League’s adapted “fall season.” Family members of athletes can fill out VHSL’s Fall Spectator Form to attend the games.

For all others, check the Home of the Mustangs on YouTube.

Contributions in this article came courtesy of the Falls Church City Public School system and Stefanie Vestal, head coach of Justice High School’s field hockey team.