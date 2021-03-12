McLean Governing Board Filing Deadline is March 12

Friday, March 12, at 5 p.m. is the filing deadline for the McLean Community Center’s (MCC) 2021 Governing Board elections. Residents of Dranesville Small Tax District 1A who are interested in running for a seat on the board can still enter the race. The all-volunteer Board sets policy and provides general oversight for MCC facilities, which include the Robert Ames Alden Theatre and the Old Firehouse Center.

All residents of the Center’s tax district are eligible to run for a seat on the 11-member board. Candidates are required to obtain the signatures of 10 (ten) tax district residents to have their names placed on the election ballot. Nominating petition forms are available at the Center, which is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave. Residents who would prefer to not enter the center can call 703-744-9348, to arrange for an MCC staff member to deliver a candidate packet to them in the MCC parking lot.

Three adult positions and two youth positions are open this year. Adult board members serve three-year terms. Youth members serve one-year terms.

Adult candidates must be at least 18 years old as of McLean Day on Saturday, May 15. Youth candidates must be 15 to 17 years old as of McLean Day.

One youth member who lives within the McLean High School boundary area will be elected; one youth member who lives within the Langley High School boundary area will be elected.

Youth candidates are not required to attend either school; however, they must reside within the boundary areas served by one of the schools as defined by Fairfax County Public Schools.

For more information on the MCC Governing Board Elections, log on to the Governing Board Candidates’ webpage: , or contact Executive Assistant Holly Novak at 703-744-9348 or holly.novak@fairfaxcounty.gov.