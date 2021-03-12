Registration Deadline for Golf Tourney on March 15

The registration deadline is coming up for Falls Church High School’s athletic boosters golf invitational at Penderbrook Golf Course (3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax) in April.

Interested participants can register for a day of golf, prizes and food. All proceeds will be used to improve the athletic programs and facilities at Falls Church High School.

Registration closes on Monday, March 15. Registration costs $120 for adults and $105 for Fairfax County Public Schools students and faculty. The price includes green fees, cart, lunch and silent auction.

The golf invitational itself will be held on Saturday, April 17. To reserve a spot, visit the boosters website.