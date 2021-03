(Photos: Courtesy of Paula Prettyman)

Food For Neighbors received over 20,000 pounds of food during its Red Bag Program food collection on March 6.

This is a record amount of food for the nonprofit, and the accomplishment highlights communities in Northern Virginia who step up to support students who struggle with food security.

Among these communities are the neighborhoods surrounding Falls Church High School, which is the newest of 23 schools partnering with Food For Neighbors.