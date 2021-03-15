New Noise Ordinance Wins Preliminary OK

The Falls Church City Council’s ongoing attempt to craft a noise ordinance that will not kill local businesses that rely on some outdoor live music to survive during the current pandemic and will also be sensitive to nearby residents landed on another temporary step Monday, with the 7-0 adoption for a preliminary OK of a measure that allows up to 75 decibels of sound (from the boundary of the business) up to 10:30 p.m. in business and industrial on Friday and Saturday nights.

Dates for a public hearing and final approval will be determined by the City Attorney.