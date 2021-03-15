Powerlink Community Advisory Board Offering Discounted Rates

Powerlink Community Advisory Board is offering a discounted rate for its Business Growth Group 2021 — Getting New Customers from your Website, Digital Marketing, and Online Strategies in Q2 on Tuesday, March 16 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.

This interactive session is for small business owners retooling from Covid and building a stronger, more resilient business in 2021.

Go to internationalpurpose.com/businesses.html for more information.

This session is led by Anita Brattina, CEO of Powerlink and an extremely experienced business owner who has run numerous million-dollar businesses. There will also be qualified advisors to assist. Patricia DiVecchio, CEO of Falls Church-based International Purpose will co-lead.