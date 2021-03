There was a burglary along Hillwood Avenue in this week’s Crime Report.

Commercial Burglary, 100 blk Hillwood Ave, March 2, 3:30 AM, unknown suspects used a rock to shatter a glass door and took items of value. Investigation continues.

Fraud, 200 blk E Fairfax St, March 4, 1:00 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.