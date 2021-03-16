McLean Republican Women’s Club Offering Scholarship

The Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club (GMRWC) is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship awarded annually to a graduating high school senior who resides in the Dranesville District of Fairfax County.

The three high schools within Dranesville District are Herndon, Langley and McLean high schools. The award is based on the student’s involvement in community activities, as well as academic and other achievements.

The scholarship is named after Betty Greer, a life member and past president of the GMRWC. All interested students are welcome to apply.

The application deadline is May 1, 2021. The scholarship description and application can be found on the GMRWC website at gmrwc.net.