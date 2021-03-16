The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Hosting Coping with Covid-19

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting Coping with Covid-19, a networking luncheon to take place via Zoom on Tuesday, March 16 at noon.

Several mental health professionals will share valuable tips and tools to help attendees struggling with various issues and challenges caused by the pandemic.

The event is free for Chamber members and $5 for nonmembers. Attendees are encouraged to pick up lunch from a local restaurant prior to the event.

Visit the calendar at the Chamber’s website for more information or to register.