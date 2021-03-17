Applicants for School Board Vacancy Sought

The Falls Church City School Board announced last week that it is seeking applications from qualified Falls Church residents to fulfill the term of former School Board member Shawna Russell, who resigned effective February 28, 2021.

Applications may be submitted by qualified voters in the City of Falls Church who the School Board does not employ.

Letters must be submitted to School Board Clerk Marty Gadell no later than Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m.

Letters should indicate the applicant’s interest in the position, state why they are applying, and describe their qualifications. All letters received by the deadline will be posted publicly.

The School Board will hold a public hearing on March 23 to hear from interested parties and consider applications received.

The board anticipates a final vote on April 13, to appoint an applicant to fulfill the unexpired term through December 31, 2021.