Charity Sale for F.C.-Annandale Lions March 20

The Falls Church – Annandale Lions Club Charities announced their Premium Citrus Fruit Sale for Charity, which will take place on Saturday, March 20 from 8:15 a.m. until all items are sold out. The charity will take place at the Annandale Swim and Tennis Club (7530 Little River Turnpike, Annandale).

Those who are interested should look for the Craig Moving Van located between the Wendy’s and McDonald’s.

The items for sale include Ruby Red Grapefruit, Navel Oranges, Florida Juice Oranges, Red Delicious Apples, D’Anjou Pears and Tangelos. There will also be the Lions Club’s Famous Bean Soup Mix, which comes in 1 pound packages, and White House Ornaments.

Visit Falls Church – Annandale Lions Club website for more information.