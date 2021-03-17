Glen Forest Elementary Welcomes New Principal

Diane (Dee Dee) Herndon-Wilson, who currently serves as assistant principal at Lowes Island Elementary School in Loudoun County, has been named the new principal of Glen Forest Elementary School, effective March 22.

Herndon-Wilson has experience in analyzing school-wide data to create multi-tiered systems of support to ensure equitable outcomes for all students.

She has worked at a Title 1 eligible school, preparing her to lead a school where a large percentage of students are English language learners (ELL) and has experience implementing local level IV, special education programs, and ELL programs to meet the many needs of students, including those who live in poverty.

Herndon-Wilson earned a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies from Radford University and a master of education degree in education leadership from George Mason University.