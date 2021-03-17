Tom Dolan Swim School Merges with National Brand

Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest growing swim school franchises, announced today the acquisition of Tom Dolan Swim School, allowing the brand to expand its presence in Northern Virginia with schools in Dulles and Falls Church in the coming months.

As part of the agreement, Dolan, who opened his first swim school in 2012 following an impressive career as a two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer in the 400-meter individual medley where he also held the world record, will join the Big Blue team and maintain an integral role in the expansion and management of Big Blue Swim School in Northern Virginia.

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 and currently operates schools in the Chicago and Atlanta markets.

The company is building a new school in Chantilly slated to open this summer, and another location was recently secured in Fairfax.

Under the agreement with Tom Dolan Swim School, the Dulles and Falls Church pools will transition to Big Blue Swim School over the coming three months.

Nationally, Big Blue Swim School has franchise agreements for 123 schools in 19 states and plans to add another 50 schools in 2021.