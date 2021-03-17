Women’s History Month: Daily Honorees in F.C.

Women’s History Month this March is serving as the platform for an effort by two Falls Church City Council members to call attention on a daily basis to both entrepreneur and trailblazing women in the Little City, with daily profiles that are “broadcast” on a plethora of local websites.

Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly and Council member Debbie Hiscott have spearheaded the effort that runs through the end of the month and culminates in a Sunday, May 2, annual women’s history march from City Hall to the Tinner Hill monument.

The daily honorees are included in the daily announcements of the F.C. City Public Schools and numerous other locations.

Among other things, a “100 Years of Suffrage” exhibit is being circulated about town, including at the public schools.

The May 2 march, recognized in a Feb. 22 proclamation from the F.C. City Council, is being presented by the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, the Falls Church Elected Women, and the Women’s History Group and grand marshals for this year’s parade will be Alma Amaker, Doris Newcomb, Sally Phillips, Mary Ellen Shaw, Ellen Salsbury and Marie Hirst Yochim.