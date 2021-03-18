Falls Church Calendar: March 18 – 24, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Spring Sunrise Trail Hike. Interested participants can join the staff at Arlington Parks for a sunrise hike around Glencarlyn Park, which is a part of the Long Branch Nature Center, to welcome the first day of the astronomical spring. The group will keep our eyes and ears open for wildlife as they walk through old age woods and along local streams. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 6:45 – 8:15 a.m.

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit the Calendar item’s page at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Equinox Campfire. Families can gather at Long Branch Nature Center for the Equinox Campfire. The group will learn, tell stories and do other fun things. Fire and sticks will be provided; attendees should bring their own s’mores supplies. Register adults and youth by contacting Bobbi Farley bfarley@arlingtonva.us. 7 – 8 p.m. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington).

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

R.I.P. — Remove Invasive Plants. Want to restore habitat and increase native species diversity in Arlington? Groups help every month to make a difference with the return of vegetation and animals that depend on areas once covered in invasive plants. Adults, teens and families ages 8 and up. For information, call 703-228-6535. Registration not required. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 4 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Jane Austen Book Discussion (online). A monthly discussion covering the works of literary icon Jane Austen, hosted by Mary Riley Styles Public Library staff. This month’s book is a unique biography of Austen titled “The Real Jane Austen: A Life in Small Things” by Paula Byrne. This program will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the Covid-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Great Books Discussion (online). A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern) meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months, hosted by Mary Riley Styles Public Library staff. This month’s book is “The Fall of the House of Usher” by Edgar Allen Poe. This discussion will be held online. Email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov for more information. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

“Passport to the World of Music” Live Streaming Series. Creative Cauldron returns with two performances this weekend as a part of its ongoing and completely virtual “Passport to the World of Music’’ series for this year. On Friday, March 19, Irene Jalenti returns to the Cauldron for another evening of sensational jazz vocals and instrumentation. And on Saturday, March 20, Kara-Tameika Watkins bares her soul in an evening of self-discovery and reflection of life during a pandemic through her music. All Tickets are $15; both concerts will be live-streamed 7:30 p.m. on their respective show dates. Visit creativecauldron.org for tickets and information.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

“Simply Sondheim.” Created specifically for Signature Theatre with special permission from Sondheim himself, this jam-packed revue features over 30 songs from the composer’s canon. The quintessential “Finishing the Hat,” “Another Hundred People,” “Losing My Mind” and “The Worst Pies in London” meet lesser known gems including “Country House,” “Saturday Night” and “Goodbye for Now” and are fused with new orchestrations by longtime Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick. Presented by Signature Theater via On Demand Streaming. $35. sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Jameson Greene. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Mitchell Norton Live — Solo Show at the Distillery. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Cramer & Ivy Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Emo Trivia Night (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience Live and in Concert. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Arnaud Sussmann, violin — Chamber Music at The Barns. Virtual concert presented by Wolf Trap. Stream anytime. 703-255-1900.

Broke Superstars. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Chris Timbers Band Live and In Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Lush live and In Concert. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Daryl Davis presents “Thanks For The Memories 2020!” The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Sol Roots Band featuring Mike Kelley Live and in Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

A Song & A Slice: Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Shag British Invasion Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Cactus Liquors. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

NOMAD. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Dale & ZDubs with Brian Harris Live and In Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Josh Christina Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

An Evening with Tom Rush ‘First Annual Farewell Tour’ (Reschedule Date from March 25, 2020 — all tickets purchased for that performance will be honored at this show). The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Cramer & Ivy Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sean Tracy Trio. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Open Mic Night at the Distillery featuring Michelle Swan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186. Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Josh Allen Band Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Meli’sa Morgan. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.