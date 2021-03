Flippin’ Pizza in Falls Church is will donate 30 percent of carry out purchases made mentioning Grace Christian Academy on Thursday, March 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. to the school.

Grace Christian Academy is a K4 through grade 8 private Christian school located at 3233 Annandale Road in Falls Church.

Donations will only be generated from carry-out/pick up and providing the school’s name is mentioned. For more information, visit www.gracechristianacademy.org.